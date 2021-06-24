Meet Ebru Sahin, the beautiful protagonist of ‘Hercai: Love and revenge’

If you are a fan of Turkish television series, you most likely already have Ebru Sahin on your radar. The 27-year-old actress has gained a lot of recognition on TV thanks to her role as Reyyan, Miran‘s (Akin Akinözü) romantic interest in the series Hercai: Amor y Venganza, the successful Telemundo premiere. And within little time, she has quickly risen as a favorite of many, due to her personality and her undeniable beauty. But who is this woman, who has conquered so many hearts with this incredible love story?





Ebru Sahin plays the role of ‘Rayyan’ in ’Hercai: Love and revenge’ | Photo: Telemundo

Born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994, Ebru led a quiet life focusing on her studies. Before she fully developed her calling for acting, she graduated from Istanbul University with a degree in Science and Sports.

But when talent calls, it is often impossible to ignore. Shortly after graduation, she took acting classes that led to her film debut with a role in the 2016 film Kan Parasi. Her performance garnered attention from a mass audience and a year later she appeared on the TV series Savaşçi.

In a very short time she positioned herself as one of the favorite Turkish actresses nationally recognized and has been featured in series, such as İstanbullu Gelin and Yasak Elma. Just two years after her acting debut, Ebru achieved her first starring role in Hercai: Amor y Venganza. This series has provided her with international recognition as well as several awards, such as the Golden Butterfly for Best Actress in 2020.





Ebru Sahin is one of the most favorite Turkish actresses | Photo: @rebrusahin

Her career is growing by leaps and bounds and after concluding the third season of Hercai, Ebru is already working on one more TV series: Destan, a project that she accepted after being amazed by the script. Thanks to her talent, the beautiful actress has been able to travel and see the world, a dream come true, which she shares with more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram.

