Meet Ebru Sahin, the beautiful protagonist of ‘Hercai: Love and revenge’

If you are a fan of Turkish television series, you most likely already have Ebru Sahin on your radar. The 27-year-old actress has gained a lot of recognition on TV thanks to her role as Reyyan, Miran‘s (Akin Akinözü) romantic interest in the series Hercai: Amor y Venganza, the successful Telemundo premiere. And within little time, she has quickly risen as a favorite of many, due to her personality and her undeniable beauty. But who is this woman, who has conquered so many hearts with this incredible love story?
Born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994, Ebru led a quiet life focusing on her studies. Before she fully developed her calling for acting, she graduated from Istanbul University with a degree in Science and Sports.
But when talent calls, it is often impossible to ignore. Shortly after graduation, she took acting classes that led to her film debut with a role in the 2016 film Kan Parasi. Her performance garnered attention from a mass audience and a year later she appeared on the TV series Savaşçi.
In a very short time she positioned herself as one of the favorite Turkish actresses nationally recognized and has been featured in series, such as İstanbullu Gelin and Yasak Elma. Just two years after her acting debut, Ebru achieved her first starring role in Hercai: Amor y Venganza. This series has provided her with international recognition as well as several awards, such as the Golden Butterfly for Best Actress in 2020.
Her career is growing by leaps and bounds and after concluding the third season of Hercai, Ebru is already working on one more TV series: Destan, a project that she accepted after being amazed by the script. Thanks to her talent, the beautiful actress has been able to travel and see the world, a dream come true, which she shares with more than 3.6 million followers on Instagram.
5 details of the life of Ebru Sahin
- Her heart is taken. For almost a year, Ebru has been dating Cedi Osman, a basketball player with whom she seems to be very much in love with. On their recent vacation to the beaches of the Maldives, they looked so happy that their fans were already speculating there will be wedding bells soon.
- Her boyfriend, Cedi is a year younger than her and plays for an NBA team in the U.S. They are both very discreet about their relationship, but they do not hide their love and from time to time, they pose together to post a photo on social media.
- She has a great career in film and TV and as of now, she has worked on four movies for the big screen and five TV productions, including her next project. Due to her fame and popularity, Ebru also has more than a dozen collaborations in tv commercials and advertising campaigns.
- Ebru has also done music videos. You can see her first work in videos such as Ebru Polat (Babamın Emanetiyim), Utku Emen (Uyandım Cennetten) y Aydın Kurtoğlu (Tüh Tüh).
- In regards to awards and nominations, although she hasn’t been around for so long, her vast talent has led her to be recognized multiple times. In 2020, Ebru won an Altın Marka Ödülleri award and an Altın Palmiye Ödülleri award; both for Best Actress. Last year, she won in the same category at the 46th Altın Kelebek Awards. At the same ceremony, she took home the Radiant Star award and she was also nominated for Best TV Couple with her partner from Hercai: Love and Revenge, Akin Akinözü.