Khloe Kardashian blasts break up song; is ‘done falling for Tristan’s empty promises’

At this point is hard to keep track of how many times Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have called it quits but it might actually be the last time.﻿ As we detailed, reports ‘confirmed’ that Khloé and Tristan broke up a few weeks ago. But the timing was interesting, because hours before, Daily Mail published a story claiming two days before fathers day Tristan left with three women into the “hook up room” at a Bel-Air party. On Wednesday a source told PEOPLE, “Khloé is frustrated and disappointed. She really trusted Tristan and felt he was making a genuine effort.”

©GettyImages



Khloé and Tristan

They continued, “She hates that she was wrong about him again” and “is trying her best to move on.” “She doesn‘t ever want to be in this position again... She is done falling for Tristan’s empty promises,” they added.

It’s clear Khloé is feeling the breakup. On Wednesday she shared a video at the gym showing off her body while Olivia Rodrigo’s break-up song “Happier” was blasting in the background. The Good American founder filmed herself during the part that said, “But she‘s beautiful, she looks kind, she probably gives you butterflies.” Thankfully she has her sisters to support her, like Kim Kardashian who started doing double days at the gym with her again.

©Khloe Kardashian



Khloé Kardashian

Before she posted the video she shared a meme that said “I whisper WTF to myself at least 20 times a day.”

Earlier this week Khloé liked a shady tweet after internet personality Tana Mongeau tweeted, “all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees like babe where‘s true.”