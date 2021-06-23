Paul Walker’s Toyota Supra from ‘The Fast and the Furious’ sells for half a million

Paul Walker’s iconic car from The Fast and the Furious has been sold to a fan of the franchise, following the long-awaited auction in Las Vegas this weekend.

The 1994 Toyota Supra that belonged to Brian O’Conner in the movie was sold for $550k, as it is one of the most symbolic pieces of the saga.

Fans of the movies know that the car was present for some of the most quintessential scenes, featured in the second installment 2 Fast 2 Furious.

The winner of the auction will also receive a certificate of authenticity along with the documentation of the car, which was built at The Shark Shop in El Segundo, CA.

Cody Walker, the brother of the late actor, has stated that Paul would be honored, in reference to the future of the franchise and his legacy, and previously talked about the auction, admitting that the sale could bring a lot of money, which it clearly did.

He also told TMZ during a recent interview that Paul “would have thought the auction itself for a car like this is kind of hilarious,” but just goes to show the amount of fans that appreciate the franchise and want to honor the legacy of the movie star.

The ninth installment of Fast and Furious will be released on June 25, and fans can expect to see familiar faces such as Vin Diesel’s character Dominic Toretto, Letty Ortiz who is played by Michelle Rodriguez, as well as Tyrese Gibson’s character Roman Pearce, and Tej Parker who is played by Ludacris.