Emma Stone and husband Dave McCary make a rare public appearance

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are still making time for date night since becoming parents.

The couple, who quietly tied the knot in 2020, were seen attending the San Diego Padres game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Diego on Tuesday, June 22. While there, the duo stopped by the announcer booth to say hi, showing their pride by wearing Padres jerseys, even though they reside in Los Angeles.

Stone and McCary posed for a photo-op with announcers Mark Grant and Don Orsillo, who then posted the pictures from the encounter on Twitter.

More like, Padre Land! Thanks to Emma Stone and her Husband David McCary for visiting us in the booth. It was truly a pleasure! Go Padres! #bestactresspic.twitter.com/F5G5FiWoVZ — Mark Grant (@Mudcat55) June 23, 2021

Great to meet Academy Award winning Best Actress Emma Stone and her husband Dave McCary from Saturday Night Live. I mentioned I have done a few films myself 😂 #Dontourage@Padrespic.twitter.com/MFge6v33R3 — Don Orsillo (@DonOrsillo) June 23, 2021

Emma Stone and Dave McCary first met on the set of Saturday Night Live when she hosted the show in 2016, collaborating on a taped sketch titled “Wells for Boys.” Since sparking a romance, the couple got engaged in December 2019 and quietly tied the knot the next year.

Back in March, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter.

“Emma and Dave have a great marriage and both wanted a child,” a source close to the actress previously told PEOPLE. “They are a very grounded and private couple and were ready for a family.”