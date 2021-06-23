Anne Hathaway wore a decorative face shield while on set of her new Apple TV+ series

Anne Hathaway is back at work on her Apple TV+ series ‘WeCrashed’ in New York City and the actress was seen sporting an interesting look while practicing CDC guidelines.

The actress was seen in a blue-striped dress and Birkenstock sandals.

While on set, the 38-year-old actress was spotted wearing a blue-striped Apiece Apart SS/21 ‘Laguna’ mini-dress and silver Birkenstock-style sandals. She kept cool with her brown locks in an updo.

To elegantly protect her face and makeup, the ‘Princess Diaries’ actress wore a ZShield ‘Wrap’ face shield that had decorative stickers all over it. Some of the stickers were a dumpster on fire, a coffee pot, and Las Vegas.

She carried a large tote bag in her hand and looked focused on her day of work ahead of her.

The miniseries is based on the rise and fall of WeWork. Hathaway plays WeWork’s chief brand officer, Rebekah Neumann.The actress plays alongside Jared Leto who stars as the company’s CEO Adam Neumann and husband of Rebekah.