Anne Hathaway on set
Anne Hathaway wore a decorative face shield while on set of her new Apple TV+ series

The 38-year-old was in New York City this week filming the drama.

 Anne Hathaway is back at work on her Apple TV+ series 'WeCrashed' in New York City

Anne Hathaway on set of her new show©GrosbyGroup
The actress was seen in a blue-striped dress and Birkenstock sandals.

While on set, the 38-year-old actress was spotted wearing a blue-striped Apiece Apart SS/21 ‘Laguna’ mini-dress and silver Birkenstock-style sandals. She kept cool with her brown locks in an updo.

To elegantly protect her face and makeup, the ‘Princess Diaries’ actress wore a ZShield ‘Wrap’ face shield that had decorative stickers all over it. Some of the stickers were a dumpster on fire, a coffee pot, and Las Vegas.

Anne Hathaway on set of her new show©GrosbyGroup
Hathaway wore a decorative face mask while on set.

She carried a large tote bag in her hand and looked focused on her day of work ahead of her.

The miniseries is based on the rise and fall of WeWork. Hathaway plays WeWork’s chief brand officer, Rebekah Neumann.The actress plays alongside Jared Leto who stars as the company’s CEO Adam Neumann and husband of Rebekah.

It is unknown when exactly the show is coming out but we’re excited for when it does.

