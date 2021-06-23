Michael B. Jordan issues an apology following controversy over his rum brand

Michael B. Jordan has finally issued a statement following all of the criticism over his new rum brand, which comes after Nicki Minaj and others online called for him to change its name.

On Tuesday, June 22, the Black Panther star took to his Instagram Story to apologize for naming his new rum brand J‘Ouvert following accusations that the name appropriated Caribbean culture, subsequently causing hysteria all over social media.

©Michael B. Jordan





“I just wanna say on behalf of myself & my partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture(we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on,” he wrote on his story. “Last few days has been a lot of listening. A lot of learning & engaging in countless community conversations...”

Jordan went on to explain that the brand will be renamed just as everyone is suggesting.

“We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming,” he continued. “ We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of.”

This apology from the Creed star comes following Michael B. Jordan’s girlfriend, Lori Harvey, posted photos from an apparent launch party over the weekend, congratulating him on the new business venture. Unfortunately, once people familiar with Caribbean culture noticed the name of his new company, the backlash began.

A proud Trinidadian herself, Nicki Minaj was one of the people to call attention to the disrespectful nature of J‘Ouvert’s name, joining in on the consensus that Jordan should name his rum brand something else.