Avril Lavigne makes iconic TikTok debut with Tony Hawk

Avril Lavigne makes the perfect TikTok debut with the help of the ultimate skater boy, Tony Hawk.

The iconic pop-punk star is now on the popular social media platform, and decided to recruit the professional skater, singing her legendary 2002 song “Sk8er Boi” and wearing one of her classic edgy outfits, a sleeveless black T-shirt and striped necktie.

Fans of the 36-year-old singer were absolutely surprised and nostalgic, after seeing Avril looking flawless, lip-syncing to the chorus of her song “He was a skater boy. She said, ‘See ya later, boy,” gaining 2.5 million likes on TikTok and over 63,200 comments by Tuesday night.

The artist who was recently spotted filming a collaboration with Willow Smith seems to be making a comeback, being more active on social media and going out around Los Angeles.

In the video she can be seen sitting on top of a pink and green ramp, with the camera zooming in on her tie and zooming out to reveal Tony making a few tricks on his skateboard.

Avril previously posted a video on her Instagram account, doing some tricks on her ramp, which seems to be perfectly placed in front of her Malibu mansion.