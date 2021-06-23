Millie Bobby Brown was seen out again with Jon Bon Jovi’s son

Actress Millie Bobby Brown seems to be dating someone new as recent pictures emerged of the 17-year-old getting cozy with a man in New York City.

The mystery man is actually Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi, a student at Syracuse University. Reportedly, Bongiovi is 19-years-old and is one of three siblings in the famous family. He has two brothers, Romeo and Jesse, and one sister, Stephanie, according to Seventeen Magazine.

Rumors that the two are dating began when Bongiovi posted a photo of him and Brown early this month. The college student captioned the photo, “bff <3.” The Godzilla vs. King’ actress commented on the Instagram post writing, “BFF 🦄.”

In more recent photos of the ‘Stranger Things’ actress and the rocker’s son, while out in New York city, Brown wore a white cropped top, pants with patchwork, a black face mask, and her short hair pulled away from her face, while carrying her puppy named Winnie.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi out in NYC.

Bongiovi wore a black graphic tee, tan pants, and a black face mask.