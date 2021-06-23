Alec and Hilaria Baldwin’s children are boss babies! The whole family dressed up for the film premiere

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are making sure to create beautiful memories for their kids. The family of eight recently hit the red carpet. Although many celebrities would prefer to steal the show and wear something unique, the Baldwins decided to wear the same outfit.

During the premiere of The Boss Baby: Family Business in New York City, the famous couple alongside their six children wore matching black suits with white shirts and black ties, just as the uniform the Boss Baby character wears in the movie.

©GettyImages



Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids attend as DreamWorks Animation presents The Boss Baby: Family Business World Premiere at SVA Theatre

Carmen Gabriela, María Lucía Victoria, Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas posed for the cameras like superstars. “Some Bossy Baldwinitos...zoom in-each face is priceless,” Hilaria said on Instagram.

The Boss Baby: Family Business is a sequel that brings the Templeton brothers, Boss Baby Ted (Alec Baldwin) and Tim (James Marsden), as adults.

Tim and his wife Carol, played by the gorgeous Eva Longoria, live in the suburbs with their super-smart 7-year-old daughter, Tabitha, and the adorable newborn Tina, who reveals that she is... ta-da! A Secret Baby Corp agent on a mission to uncover the dark secrets of Tabitha’s school.

“Working with Alec is one of the great joys of my life — both as an actor and as a collaborator. And every recording session we have together ends with laughter — all 300 of them!” Director Tom McGrath previously told PEOPLE.