Dua Lipa posts sweet message for boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s birthday

Dua Lipa couldn’t be happier to celebrate another milestone with her other half, Anwar Hadid.

On Tuesday, June 22, the “UN DIA” singer posted a sweet slideshow to her Instagram page in honor of her boyfriend’s 22nd birthday. Under the pictures, which show some of the couple’s favorite moments together, she wrote about how happy she is to be with someone so special.

“Happy Birthday Baby @anwarspc,” she wrote, adding the anatomical heart emoji for good measure. “Another lap around the sun ~ you make my world so much better!! I’m lucky to love you and be loved by you.”

She went on to mention their dog, adding how much he loves Anwar, writing, “DEXTER IS SO LUCKY TOO N LOVES U SO MUCH!!! can’t wait to celebrate youuuu today 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂”

Dua hasn’t been shy about sharing aspects of her relationship with Anwar with her fans, but that doesn’t mean she hops on social media to share every single thing they go through.

Back in February, the singer opened up about her relationship with British Vogue, where she talked about her decision to make their relationship public. She emphasized the fact that even though she has posted PDA-filled photos with her man, she’ll “only show you as much as we want you to see.”

“It‘s a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there,” she told the outlet earlier this year. “I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people’s opinions.”