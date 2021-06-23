Britney Spears claims her father was “obsessed” with her and even wanted to control her home decor

Britney Spears has been quietly working to end her controversial conservatorship arrangement for years, as it was demonstrated by confidential court documents.

It was reported that the iconic pop star had been forced to perform against her will, with restricted control of her private life and very little access to her finances.

Now a never-seen-before document has been obtained by The New York Times, which reveals that Britney is “sick of being taken advantage of.”

The 39-year-old star stated in 2016 that the conservatorship has become “an oppressive and controlling tool against her,” highlighting that it had been “Too, too much!” at that time.

She explained that she was the one “working and earning her money,” while everyone around her was on her payroll. Britney also talked about the difficult situation she faced in 2019, when she was forced to enter a mental health facility.

The conservatorship also came “with a lot of fear” for the singer, as she declared that her father was “obsessed” with her and wanted to control every aspect of her life, which even means she can’t make friends without his approval and is not allowed to change her home decor.

And although the star has a $60 million fortune, she only has access to a weekly $2000 allowance, despite earning a great amount of money during her successful Las Vegas residency.

Jamie Spears has stated that the conservatorship is maintained in the best interest for his daughter, adding that any time Britney wants to end it, “she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it.”

The singer will be testifying in court today, as she has requested to speak in front of a judge, which could result in a turning point for the future of the family.