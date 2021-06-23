Paulina Rubio celebrated her 50th birthday with friends and family at a lavish party in Miami

Turning 50 is a milestone those lucky will get to experience in life, and Paulina Rubio is now a part of that special club. With a music career spanning almost 40 years, ‘La Chica Dorada’ has a lot to celebrate, she gained superstar recognition around the world and is an icon of Spanish-language music. The Mexican singer has reinvented herself over the years, never limiting herself to pop, and has successfully crossed genres, with versatile rhythms in norteño, reggaeton, and cumbia.





Paulina Rubio looked stunning at her birthday party in a Michael Costello dress.

Upon her arrival to the so-called ‘fifth floor’, the singer had an amazing celebration surrounded by love ones, such as her mother, Mrs. Susana Dosamantes, her brother Enrique Rubio, and her two little ones, Andrea Nicolas and Eros.





Paulina Rubio celebrating her birthday with the loves of her life: Andrea Nicolás and Eros

HOLA! USA had exclusive access to Rubio‘s celebration held at the theater of the renowned Faena Hotel in Miami Beach. The party was surrounded by glamour, sparkles, and electric tones, all very characteristic of the singer’s iconic style. In addition to the spectacular decorations, there was a five-tiered cake with a big “P” on top that served as the centerpiece for the merriment and they sang songs in honor of the celebration.