Kate Middleton has her own beehive just like her little brother James

Kate Middleton visited The Natural History Museum on June 22, in London, England, and revealed the buzz-worthy hobby she shares with her younger brother James Middleton. The Urban Nature Project is being launched at the museum later this year and aims to find practical solutions to protect the planet’s future and help people reconnect with the natural world. The Duchess of Cambridge visited to learn more about the project and brought her special connection to the natural world to share with local school kids: homemade honey, per PEOPLE.

©GettyImages



The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Natural History Museum

A report from the event published on Twitter showed Kate interacting with a group of children with a smile on her face. Holding a small jar of honey she asked the kids, “Would you like to try some? This came specially from my beehive.” After they tasted it she asked, “Does it taste like honey from the shops? Does it taste like flowers?”

©GettyImages



The homemade honey came from Ammer Hall, the Norfolk home Queen Elizabeth gifted her and Prince William when they got married. The property is on the royal’s famous Sandringham’s estate and it’s both a country retreat and permanent residence for them and their three children.

Kate’s little brother James is an avid beekeeper and you can find videos of him handling the special creatures on his Instagram page. James really loves all animals, the majority of his page is dedicated to his pets, which includes a pack of dogs, chickens, rabbits, and goats. He is a passionate advocate of what he calls “ingenious, industrious little creatures” and has been a beekeeper for over a decade. In June 2020 he shared a “love letter” and video tending to his bees and said he now had over half a million. “I’m in awe of these incredible insects. They perform a little waggle dance, an insect version of sat-nav, to signal to each other where the best flowers are.” He wrote in the caption.