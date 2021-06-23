Olivia Culpo celebrates 2 year anniversary with NFL boyfriend while on ‘baecation’ with Sophia

Olivia and Sofia Culpo are currently on a dream vacation with their NFL boyfriends and the pictures will have you wishing you were part of the family. The sisters clearly love a guy who can play ball, while Olivia is with Christian McCaffrey, of the Carolina Panthers, Sophia is with Braxton Berrios, of the New York Jets. The couples touched down in the Caribbean island of Saint Barts a few days ago and immediately started sharing tan and toned thirst traps. Not like they need a reason to vacation but it seems they took advantage of the trip to celebrate Olivia and Christian’s 2-year anniversary. On Monday the influencer shared a series of photos with her man to celebrate their 730 days together and wrote in the caption, “Getting to see you work your butt off every single day to make your dreams come true has been such an inspiration to me and your sincerity in everything you do makes me feel like the luckiest girl in the world.”

Christian reciprocated the love on his Instagram and shared a photo walking on the beach with his lady and the caption “2 years.”

The couples have only been on “baecation” for a few days but are already making epic memories. Their supermodel friend Devon Windsor and her husband Johnny Dex Barbara were part of the trip as well and she is pregnant with their first child. Thankfully Johnny got the “6 packs only” memo and fit in perfectly with the football pros. Olivia captioned the first set of photos, “Welcome to baecation.”