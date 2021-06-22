George Clooney Eva Longoria and more stars launch film school in Los Angeles

George Clooney, Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Don Cheadle, Mindy Kaling and more Hollywood stars have joined forces to create a public film school in Los Angeles.

The A-list actors want to increase diversity in the film industry, as they explained that the purpose of launching the school is to teach young people about cameras, editing, visual effects and sound “and all the career opportunities that this industry has to offer.”

Clooney also stated that he wants young people to have the opportunity to receive “internships that lead to well-paying careers,” with those enrolled being able to receive a traditional academic education and advice and input from industry professionals.

The Roybal School of Film and Television Production is set to launch in Fall 2022 as a magnet school, and will be housed within the Edward R. Roybal Learning Center, now that the stars have partnered with the Los Angeles Unified School District.

It has been reported that the program will give teachers access to “renowned storytellers,” industry experts and practical training, while providing a pathway to jobs in the television and film business.

Other members that will help with the launch of the school include Grant Heslov, Nicole Avant, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Bryan Lourd, as they declared to have “the collective power to accelerate the academic and professional trajectories of so many students and bring about positive change.“

The actors are now inviting every “interested and committed person and company in our industry to join this effort,” to provide hands-on training and life-changing opportunities.