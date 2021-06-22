Justin and Hailey Bieber visited French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber looked as elegant as ever during their unexpected visit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, where they met with President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron.

The singer and the supermodel have been enjoying their vacation in France, and it seems they took a moment to join the presidential couple for France’s annual Fête de la Musique, or Music Day, which included long-awaited events and concerts.

It’s still unclear what Justin discussed with the nation’s leader, however it was reported that they talked about issues that concerned young people.

Justin took to Instagram to share a photo standing next to his wife, the President, and the First Lady.

The couple ditched their casual look and looked perfect for the occasion, with Justin wearing a classic suit over a button-up shirt and a pair of blue Nike sneakers, while Hailey wore a tan halter neck top with a matching skirt and heels.