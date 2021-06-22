Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton take a fashionable stroll in The Big Apple

Whether they’re strutting down the street in Los Angeles or New York, the Hilton sisters always know how to put on a show.

Paris Hilton and her sister, Nicky Hilton, were spotted making their mark in the popular NYC neighborhood of SoHo on Monday, June 21. The LA natives are in the city that never sleeps for the Tribeca Film Festival, where Paris’ documentary, This Is Paris, was screened over the weekend.

The blonde beauties couldn’t stop smiling as they flaunted their always-chic, summer-ready outfits, giving the paparazzi the perfect shots as they looked right into the camera time and time again.

The Simple Life alum looked stunning, wearing a layered, white lace dress that matched perfectly with her studded heels and white cat-eye sunglasses. The dress is perfect for the 40-year-old fiancée, as it looks reminiscent of a more casual wedding dress--though we’re sure Paris will wear something much more extravagant when she ties the knot with Carter Reum.

Her younger sister looked just as chic while keeping things more business-casual, wearing black suit jacket, a cut top with a striped bow, and a pair of blue skinny jeans. Her classic black pumps matched with her handbag and dark cat-eye shades similar to Paris’ pair.

Nicky and Paris looked happier than ever to be walking the streets of NYC with fans, especially since they were there for Paris’ documentary screening. The heiress posted about how special the evening was on Instagram, saying the opportunity to see her documentary alongside her fiancé was a dream come true.