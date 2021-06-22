Salma Hayek’s 13-year-old daughter loved her “raunchy” new movie

Salma Hayek wasn’t too excited about her teenage daughter Valentina seeing her “raunchy” new movie, but it happened anyway, as the 13-year-old insisted on going to see it with her friends.

The 54-year-old actress shared the hilarious story about her teenage daughter during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, June 21. While promoting her new film, Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Hayek revealed just how badly her mini-me wanted to see her latest flick, even though she tried to stop it from happening.

“Yeah, she insisted on this one,” she told the late night host. “She never wants to see my stuff, but she insisted on watching this one and to go with her friends.”

“I was really nervous and embarrassed,” she continued. “I said, ‘Don’t bring your friends, I’m really going to embarrass you,’ and she’s like, ‘You embarrass me all the time, every day, so what’s going to be different?’”

“And I said, ’’No, but this is really raunchy, like really raunchy,’ she continued, “And she’s like, ‘Oh, I’m sure there’s nothing in there I haven’t heard or seen,’”

“Anyway, she convinced me and they loved it,” she revealed in the end. “She says, ‘Mom, I understand it’s not you, it’s not you, it’s the character.’ I was quite impressed with that.”

“Yeah, she’s 13. I wouldn’t be that impressed,” Meyers jokingly replied.

Salma Hayek stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson in Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, a sequel to their 2017 action comedy, Hitman’s Bodyguard. The film grabbed the top spot on box office charts this week, debuting with $11.6 million over the weekend and knocking A Quiet Place 2 out of the number one spot.

While things are going well for the actress now, just last month, Hayek revealed in an interview with Variety that she battled a near-fatal case of COVID-19 last year.