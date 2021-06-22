Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launch a website for Lilibet Diana?

Lilibet Diana might be a newborn, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already secured her name and image in the most contemporary way. The Duke and Duchess made sure to register domains for their new daughter before her birth.

“As is often customary with public figures, a significant number of domains of any potential names that were considered were purchased by their team to protect against the exploitation of the name once it was later chosen and publicly shared,” a spokesperson of the couple told People.

As reported by The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry own the domains LilibetDiana.com and LiliDiana.com, but they are not active to date. Contrary to Lili’s brother, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who has an active website to host the family charity foundation Archewell.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in Santa Barbara on June 4th at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California. She weighed in at 7 lbs 11 oz. and was said to be in healthy condition, as was momma Meghan.

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili,” they said on their official website Archewell. “She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.” Filled with gratitude, they added: “Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family.”