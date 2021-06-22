Eiza González walks hand-in-hand with boyfriend Paul Rabil in NYC

Since going public with their relationship earlier this month, Eiza González and her boyfriend, Paul Rabil, have been absolutely inseparable.

The pair were spotted together in New York City on Tuesday, June 22, walking hand-in-hand through the streets of The Big Apple. The pair stopped for some coffee on their morning stroll, with Eiza opting for an iced drink and her boyfriend choosing a hot beverage.

For their casual day out and about, González was wearing a chic, high-neck halter dress with sexy slits and some cheeky side cleavage. Rubil kept things more casual, wearing a T-shirt, sweatpants, and some classic Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Reports that these two were an item first broke earlier this month, after the Mexican actress was spotted joining the lacrosse pro as his Boston Cannons opened the season.

“They walked into training camp in Massachusetts together for breakfast, as he had a game the next day,” a sports insider told Page Six.

Prior to that outing and the confirmation of their union, González and Rabil attended an upscale party in Los Angeles for billionaire heir Jamie Reuben’s 34th birthday, where other guests included Kim Kardashian and Drake. At the time, a source told the publication: “It was clear they are a couple and have been dating for a little while.”