Hailey Bieber looks pretty in pink while headed to dinner with Justin Bieber in Paris

Hailey Bieber got all dressed up for a night out on the town with her husband, Justin Bieber.

While the “Peaches” singer kept things casual in a pair or distressed jeans, white sneakers, and a hoodie by his streetwear label Drew House, his wife wanted to kick things up a notch.

Hailey was spotted wearing a sparkly pink dress along with some matching strappy heels as she carried a big, bright orange clutch. To finish off the look, the supermodel wore her hair slicked back in a sophisticated bun and worse simple, dainty jewelry on her ears.

It’s not clear what the couple traveled to Paris for, specifically, but they had some important meetings on their agenda during their time abroad. On Monday, June 21, Justin shared a photo on Instagram from a meeting he and Hailey had with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.