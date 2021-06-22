Britney Spears vs. Jamie Spears: The singer is ready to address the court regarding her conservatorship case

Britney Spears has been living under her father’s legal guardianship, Jamie Spears, since 2008, but now the singer is ready to recover control over her life, career, and fortune. The singer will address the court directly on June 23. According to Entertainment Weekly, she is expected to appear remotely.

As reported by The New York Times, Spears’ court-appointed lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III requested the Los Angeles Superior Court judge Brenda Penny that Britney was able to speak for herself. “The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly,” Ingham asked.

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears leaves the Los Angeles County Superior courthouse

The Queen of pop has been the center of several controversies over the last two decades. And after hitting rock bottom and having multiple public meltdowns, Spears was eventually psychiatrically institutionalized, which led to her father, Jamie Spears, petitioning for sole conservatorship over her life.

According to LegalZoom, a conservatorship is legally defined as when “another person or organization [is put] in charge of an adult’s financial matters or care when that adult is incapacitated and unable to manage their own affairs.” But with the help of her lawyer, Spears has filed court documents asking for Jamie to be removed.

the documentary New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears

Early this year, the documentary New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears took the world by storm and had millions of fans and celebrities supporting the #FreeBritney movement after the film shed light on Spears’s case.

#FreeBritney activists protest outside Courthouse in Los Angeles during Conservatorship Hearing on April 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Following the release of the documentary, Jamie Spears’ lawyer Vivian Thoreen said on Good Morning America that “anytime Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it.” However, it is easiest said than done.