Reese Witherspoon loves seeing daughter Ava Phillippe with her boyfriend

Reese Witherspoon seems to love and support her daughter Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend. The actress recently reacted to Phillippe’s Instagram post, in which she shares a rare image with boo Owen Mahoney while vacationing in Austin, Texas.

The couple traveled to The Lone Star State hoping to experience a famed tourist attraction in which visitors can see bats fly out from under the city’s bridges; however, it seems the pair weren’t lucky on this occasion. “the bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead,” Ava captioned the selfie.

Witherspoon immediately commented in the image. “These two,” the 45-year-old Oscar winner wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Reese Witherspoon and her daughter Ava Phillippe

Reese shares Ava and 17-year-old Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 8, with husband, Jim Toth.