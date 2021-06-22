Reese Witherspoon loves seeing daughter Ava Phillippe with her boyfriend

Reese Witherspoon seems to love and support her daughter Ava Phillippe and her boyfriend. The actress recently reacted to Phillippe’s Instagram post, in which she shares a rare image with boo Owen Mahoney while vacationing in Austin, Texas.
The couple traveled to The Lone Star State hoping to experience a famed tourist attraction in which visitors can see bats fly out from under the city’s bridges; however, it seems the pair weren’t lucky on this occasion. “the bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead,” Ava captioned the selfie.
Witherspoon immediately commented in the image. “These two,” the 45-year-old Oscar winner wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.
Reese shares Ava and 17-year-old Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee, 8, with husband, Jim Toth.
In September 2020, Witherspoon’s lookalike daughter celebrated her 21st birthday. The mom of three took to social media to penned a sweet message. “Wow! How is it possible that this little girl is now 21 years old? Happy Birthday to my sweet girl, who has become the most incredible young woman. 💫”
Reese continued, “Her kindness, her compassion, and her huge heart never cease to amaze me. Ava, there aren’t enough words to describe how proud I am of everything you’ve already accomplished. I cannot wait to see ALL the Good you will put into this world. I love you so much @avaphillippe 💗.”
Ava reacted to her mother’s heartfelt tribute, writing, “Love you the most, mama! 🥺💕.” Fans noted the striking similarities between the mother-daughter pair. “TWINNING🎉🎉🎉,” Adam Blackstone commented. “Happy birthday to your twin!!!” one fan wrote, while another added, “How is it possible that she looks EXACTLY LIKE YOU.”