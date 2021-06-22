Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian speak up about Jordyn Woods cheating scandal

Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian open up about the cheating scandal that involved Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson.

The controversial topic was talked about during part 2 of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians: The Final Curtain reunion special, with Andy Cohen asking about the situation that caused a major fallout between Kylie’s former best friends and the famous family.

However it seems that the reality stars have moved past the drama with Jordyn, as Khloe admitted that although she hasn’t had contact with her since what happened, she wishes her the best and thinks “she’s doing really well in her personal life.”

The mother and entrepreneur, who recently split up again from Tristan following new cheating rumors, says she doesn’t have any grudge against Jordyn, and explained that she forgave her but “it’s up to them to forgive themselves and be accountable and learn and hopefully don’t repeat these same cycles.”

Kylie also addressed the situation, as it’s no secret that Jordyn was a very important part of her life at that moment, confessing that it was incredibly difficult for her to choose between her best friend and family.

“When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn’t be friends, it was kind of an overnight thing. When she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me,” she shared.

Khloe also stated that she wouldn’t mind if Khloe wants to be friends with Jordyn in the future, adding that her sisters matter more to her “than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual.”