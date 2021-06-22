Watch Chesca’s music video for her new summer anthem, ‘Calor’

It’s officially summer and CHESCA has a brand new track, called ‘Calor,’ out today at midnight. The single is sure to be 2021’s worldwide summer anthem and has a sexy, reggaeton, electronic pop vibe. CHESCA lays it down on the track and it makes it clear that with her, life stays hot, but with anyone else, it’ll be a cold experience. The classic reggaeton flow encourages women to feel empowered and secure with what they bring to the table.

The singer is known for her alluring music videos that mix fantasy and reality. ‘Calor’ is no different and feels like a pop-up book filled with surprises in a variety of scenarios- like aboard a boat, on top of a motorcycle with a unicorn driver, and staying fit. Sounds like a dream right?

‘Calor’ was recorded at Saban Music Group’s studio in Los Angeles, CA, and produced by Came. The release follows CHESCA’s recent nominations in two categories at the 2021 Premios Juventud Award Show. The singer is nominated for Best New Artist: Female & Best Regional Mexican Fusion with her single “El Cambio” featuring Grupo Firme. She celebrated the news on Instagram and thanked all her loves who support her every day!

Last month CHESCA was nominated for Best New Latin Artist in the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards and performed with De La Ghetto on the 2021 Latin American Music Awards’ TV Special “La Alfombra De Latin AMAS.” We exclusively released their music video back in January.

There is no stopping the Puerto Rican pop star and she recently had her live late-night TV debut with a performance of her single “Como Tu (Dirty)” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. She also appeared on Live with Kelly & Ryan for an unplugged performance of her Spanglish release of ”El Cambio” live from Miami. There’s no stopping CHESCA and Calor will be another successful hit for the artist to be proud of.