Pitbull is hitting the stage with Iggy Azalea for the Pitbull: I Feel Good Tour

‘Mr. Worldwide’ is touring North America. Pitbull is returning to the stage for the first time in nearly 2 years for the Pitbull: I Feel Good Tour. The artist will have Iggy Azalea along as his special guest and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25th at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.
The global superstar will take over stages across North America and fans can expect him to pull out all of the stops with surprises as her performs all his biggest hits. Plus, he’ll be performing new music from his anticipated English album on stage for the very first time. His twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.
In 2021, Pitbull notably became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing but he’s ready to leave the racetrack for a few months and use it as inspiration for the tour.
After the pandemic, he knows everyone’s ready to dance. He told Billboard, “Everything that happened in 2020 is something I think is a tremendous lesson and story for the whole world that they should appreciate life and now I can share that with the public.” “Everyone here is a human being,” Pitbull added. “And if I can use a car, NASCAR, the races and music to do that, to unite people, that is an honor, a tremendous opportunity, and a tremendous platform to be able to do that.”
I don’t know about you, but I feel good!— Pitbull (@pitbull) June 22, 2021
Yours truly is back on the road again with special guest @IGGYAZALEA and our very own @themostbadones.
Excited to reunite with all of my fans.
Dale!! #IFeelGoodTourpic.twitter.com/SWh6w4mztV
Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city tour kicks off in Detroit Michigan on August 20th at DTE Energy Music Theatre. They’ll take the show on the road as they make stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Virginia Beach, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 13th Take a look at the tour dates below and hit up your friends that like the “Gasolina.“
TOUR DATES:
- Fri Aug 20 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Sun Aug 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Fri Aug 27 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph‘s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview
- Sat Aug 28 – Mansfield, MA – XFINITY Center
- Sun Aug 29 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- Tue Aug 31 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre at Virginia Beach
- Thu Sep 02 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
- Fri Sep 03 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- Sat Sep 04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre
- Sun Sep 05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center
- Wed Sep 08 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP*
- Fri Sep 10 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Sat Sep 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
- Sun Sep 12 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater
- Thu Sep 16 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*
- Fri Sep 17 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Sat Sep 18 – Las Vegas, NV – Zappos Theater*
- Sun Sep 19 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Wed Sep 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Performance Venue at Hollywood Park
- Fri Sep 24 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Sat Sep 25 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
- Sun Sep 26 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
- Tue Sep 28 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre
- Wed Sep 29 – Kennewick, WA – Toyota Center Kennewick
- Fri Oct 01 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Sat Oct 02 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
- Wed Oct 06 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre
- Thu Oct 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Sat Oct 09 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
- Sun Oct 10 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
- Tue Oct 12 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily‘s Place Amphitheatre
- Wed Oct 13 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- *Iggy Azalea Not Performing On This Date