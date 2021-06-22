Pitbull is hitting the stage with Iggy Azalea for the Pitbull: I Feel Good Tour

‘Mr. Worldwide’ is touring North America. Pitbull is returning to the stage for the first time in nearly 2 years for the Pitbull: I Feel Good Tour. The artist will have Iggy Azalea along as his special guest and tickets go on sale beginning Friday, June 25th at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com.

The global superstar will take over stages across North America and fans can expect him to pull out all of the stops with surprises as her performs all his biggest hits. Plus, he’ll be performing new music from his anticipated English album on stage for the very first time. His twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.

©LiveNation



Pitbull and Iggy Azalea

In 2021, Pitbull notably became an ownership partner of NASCAR team Trackhouse Racing but he’s ready to leave the racetrack for a few months and use it as inspiration for the tour.

After the pandemic, he knows everyone’s ready to dance. He told Billboard, “Everything that happened in 2020 is something I think is a tremendous lesson and story for the whole world that they should appreciate life and now I can share that with the public.” “Everyone here is a human being,” Pitbull added. “And if I can use a car, NASCAR, the races and music to do that, to unite people, that is an honor, a tremendous opportunity, and a tremendous platform to be able to do that.”

I don’t know about you, but I feel good!

Yours truly is back on the road again with special guest @IGGYAZALEA and our very own @themostbadones.

Excited to reunite with all of my fans.

Dale!! #IFeelGoodTourpic.twitter.com/SWh6w4mztV — Pitbull (@pitbull) June 22, 2021

Produced by Live Nation, the 32-city tour kicks off in Detroit Michigan on August 20th at DTE Energy Music Theatre. They’ll take the show on the road as they make stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Virginia Beach, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up in Tampa, FL at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre on October 13th Take a look at the tour dates below and hit up your friends that like the “Gasolina.“

TOUR DATES: