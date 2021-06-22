Michelle Pfeiffer shares rare photo hitting the town with her daughter Claudia

Michelle Pfeiffer had the perfect person to hit the town with on Sunday- her daughter. On Fathers Day June 20th the Oscar nominee shared a selfie smiling with her 28-year-old daughter Claudia. “Out on the town with my girl,” Pfeiffer, 63, captioned the post, with a red heart emoji.

Pfeiffer adopted Claudia as a baby in 1993. She was single when she started the adoption process but married her husband David E. Kelley the same year, and they raised Claudia together. The couple also shares a 25-year-old son named John Henry. As noted by PEOPLE after building a family, Pfeiffer “disappeared” from the spotlight until 2017. She made her comeback with Darren Aronofsky‘s Horror/Thriller mother! Since then she has been working steadily, appearing in titles like the Ant-Man Marvel franchise, Murder on the Orient Express, the Maleficent sequel, and French Exit.

It seems the actress was just waiting for her kids to grow up and “leave the nest.” She told Interview in 2017 she was “an empty nester now” and never lost her love from acting. “I‘ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person, honestly, when I’m working. But I was pretty careful about where I shot, how long I was away, whether or not it worked out with the kids’ schedule. And I got so picky that I was unhireable. And then . . . I don’t know, time just went on . . . I disappeared, yeah.”

Now, Pfeiffer is happy to share moments with her fans. On June 21st she shared a stunning selfie with her 2 million followers as she left New York City. “Leaving NYC. My batteries recharged. Bittersweet goodbye ❤️” the actress captioned the pic.