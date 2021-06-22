Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson have allegedly broken up again

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are over, at least for now. On June 21st an insider told Page Six the couple has been broken up for a “few weeks.” It may be a coincidence, but this comes hours after DailyMail’s report that Tristan disappeared into a bedroom with three women at a Bel Air house party on Friday night, only to emerge 30 minutes later looking ‘disheveled,’ The party took place a day after he was photographed having lunch with Khloe and True, and two days before fathers day. Read all the wild details below.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

The bombshell Bel Air story about Tristan was released by DailyMail before Page Six’s reports on June 21st. Sources told the outlet he arrived to the party just after midnight and headed straight to the bar to do a round of Deleon (not 818) tequila shots. He was also “repeatedly grabbing the bottom of a female guest.”

According to the insider, “He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling let’s do shots!” Apparently, he was having a great time, “laughing and simultaneously taking shots and drinking straight out of a bottle of champagne. He was repeatedly grabbing this one girl’s butt so we all knew he was totally into her,” they explained. Two hours later he was seen heading to a bedroom with three women and a male friend. “He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier - she always out and about at parties. The other girls have just started going out with this group. He did this in front of about 30 people so you could hear people talking. They stayed in the room behind closed doors for at least 30 minutes. When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled.” Tristan kept the party going for about another hour and then left at about 4 am with his crew. The NBA player shared photos at the event on his story.

Hours after DailyMail’s report, Page Six reported that Tristan and Khloe broke up a few weeks ago. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” the insider said, adding, “everything is amicable, and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” According to the source, they split shortly after Sydney Chase’s claims she hooked up with Tristan in the fall. However, PEOPLE reported on Sunday that Tristan was there celebrating Father’s Day with True and Khloe. “Tristan is back in L.A. to celebrate Father‘s Day with Khloe and True. He spent a lot of time away from L.A. during the [basketball] season,” the insider explained, adding “Khloe is happy to have him back. She and Tristan are good. They are planning some summer vacations together.” And, “They also still talk about giving True a sibling.” The source continued to praise Tristan explained, “In the past few months, Tristan has really shown Khloé that he has changed… He is an amazing dad and partner.”

So what is the real story? Is Khloe trying to save face before this crazy story about Tristan spreads like wildfire?