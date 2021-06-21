Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman confirm romance with red carpet debut

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman made their red carpet debut as a couple, during the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City.

The Hollywood star and the fashion designer were photographed on Saturday night, at the premiere of the crime-drama Clean directed by Paul Solet.

The 48-year-old actor posed and smiled for the cameras with the 45-year-old Marchesa co-founder, looking elegant walking arm-in-arm, with Adrien wearing a classic burgundy suit and Georgina a blue top embroidered with flowers and a black skirt.

The two celebrities confirmed their romantic relationship in February 2020, revealing that they had been dating since fall 2019.

A close source to the couple revealed that they also share the same interests, and Georgina thinks Adrien is “an interesting person with a deep passion for his work that is similar to hers.”

This is the first time the pair are seen together, and it’s also Georgina’s first relationship since her controversial divorce from disgraced 69-year-old Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The former couple split in 2017 after Weinstein was accused of sexual assault by more than 80 women, and was later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Following the scandal, the fashion designer stated that her heart “breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions.“

Admitting that she would be leaving her husband, and obtaining primary custody of their two young children, along with a divorce agreement worth $15 to $20 million.