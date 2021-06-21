Is Millie Bobby Brown dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown might have just confirmed her new romantic relationship with Jon Bon Jovi’s son.
The 17-year-old Hollywood actress was recently spotted holding hands with Jake Bongiovi, going on a casual stroll in New York City, taking turns holding Millie’s adorable dog Winnie in a tote bag.
The new couple looked summer ready, with Millie wearing a long soft pink skirt and Jake wearing a button down T-shirt with blue striped shorts.
It was reported that the two celebrities were first introduced by a mutual friend, and were later seen enjoying their time together, with Jake even sharing a selfie with Millie sitting in a car, captioned ‘BFF <3’
The star of ‘Stranger Things’ was previously in a relationship with 18-year-old British rugby star Joseph Robinson, however they called it quits after just eight months.
Fans of the actress are excited for her new romance with Jake, who is planning to attend Syracuse University in central New York, and is the third of four children of the iconic singer, shared with Dorothea Bongiovi, after 32 years of marriage.
Neither Millie, nor Jake have made an official announcement on their budding romance, however we wish the best for the young couple!