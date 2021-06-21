Is Millie Bobby Brown dating Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jake Bongiovi?

Millie Bobby Brown might have just confirmed her new romantic relationship with Jon Bon Jovi’s son.

Loading the player...

The 17-year-old Hollywood actress was recently spotted holding hands with Jake Bongiovi, going on a casual stroll in New York City, taking turns holding Millie’s adorable dog Winnie in a tote bag.

The new couple looked summer ready, with Millie wearing a long soft pink skirt and Jake wearing a button down T-shirt with blue striped shorts.

It was reported that the two celebrities were first introduced by a mutual friend, and were later seen enjoying their time together, with Jake even sharing a selfie with Millie sitting in a car, captioned ‘BFF <3’

The star of ‘Stranger Things’ was previously in a relationship with 18-year-old British rugby star Joseph Robinson, however they called it quits after just eight months.