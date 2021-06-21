Kendall Jenner speaks on her relationship with Devin Booker for the first time

Of all the sisters in the Kardarshian/Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner keeps her love life more private than anyone--but she finally gave fans a little insight into her current relationship with Devin Booker.
During Sunday night’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion part two, Kendall decided to set the record straight when it comes to assumptions that she only dates basketball players. Plus, she went on to explain why her relationship with the Phoenix Suns star is different.
“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” she said to host Andy Cohen as he breached the topic. ”I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”
This interview also marks the first time Kendall officially confirmed her relationship with the NBA star, who is currently playing in the Western Conference finals: “He’s my boyfriend,” the model said while cracking a smile.
While she’s willing to admit that things are serious with Booker, Kendall also got into why she has kept her relationship with Devin so private, explaining that she purposefully kept her love light out of the KUWTK spotlight this whole time.
“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall revealed about her private love life, going on to say that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has taken the same approach.
“No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly,” Kendall said. “It was personal preference from a really young age.”
She continued, “I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest...I just feel like it‘s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”
This small glimpse into Jenner’s love life comes after confirmation from a Keeping Up With The Kardashians producer, who revealed Kendall’s “rule” about her personal life over the course of the past decade.
“Kendall’s always had this rule, which she felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show and in the show,” KUWTK executive producer Farnaz Farjam told Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish podcast earlier this month. “Because she doesn’t always know what people’s intentions are. So that’s why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule.”
Coincidentally, Jenner and Booker just celebrated their one-year anniversary in June--but since the reality show has come to an end, fans will just have to catch glimpses of their romance on Instagram.