Kendall Jenner speaks on her relationship with Devin Booker for the first time

Of all the sisters in the Kardarshian/Jenner clan, Kendall Jenner keeps her love life more private than anyone--but she finally gave fans a little insight into her current relationship with Devin Booker.

During Sunday night’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion part two, Kendall decided to set the record straight when it comes to assumptions that she only dates basketball players. Plus, she went on to explain why her relationship with the Phoenix Suns star is different.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players, if anyone’s ever done their research,” she said to host Andy Cohen as he breached the topic. ”I’m not ashamed that I have a type, and I’m also a genuine basketball fan.”

This interview also marks the first time Kendall officially confirmed her relationship with the NBA star, who is currently playing in the Western Conference finals: “He’s my boyfriend,” the model said while cracking a smile.

While she’s willing to admit that things are serious with Booker, Kendall also got into why she has kept her relationship with Devin so private, explaining that she purposefully kept her love light out of the KUWTK spotlight this whole time.

“I feel like it’s always worked better for me that way,” Kendall revealed about her private love life, going on to say that her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, has taken the same approach.

“No offense to my older sisters at all, but i think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly,” Kendall said. “It was personal preference from a really young age.”