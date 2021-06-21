Blake Lively posts photo of her late dad Ernie with Ryan Reynolds on the first Father’s Day since his passing

Blake Lively is celebrating a bittersweet Father’s Day this year, honoring her own dad while paying tribute to her husband and the father of her children.

On Sunday, June 20, the actress shared a sweet photo to Instagram that showed her late father, Ernie Lively, with a big smile on his face as he wrapped his arms around his son-in-law, Ryan Reynolds.

“My guys,” she simply captioned it, adding brown heart emojis. Ryan also shared the picture to his Instagram Story, adding, “Those paws.”

Known for roles in projects like The Dukes of Hazzard and for starring opposite Blake in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, this marks the first Father’s Day since Ernie’s passing. He died on June 3 at age 74 from cardiac complications.

This sweet memory from Blake marks the second time the actress has honored her father since his passing last month.

Back in June, just a week after he died, Lively posted a photo of her dad giving her a kiss on the head as she looked down at the floor with a huge smile. Similarly to her Father’s Day post, she simply captioned the Instagram Story with a big brown heart emoji.