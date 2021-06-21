Justin Timberlake celebrates Father’s Day by posting first photo of youngest son Phineas

Justin Timberlake is finally letting fans see a tiny glimpse of his life off-screen, something he usually keeps very private.

The “What Goes Around...Comes Around” singer took to Instagram on Sunday, June 20 to celebrate Father’s Day in a very special way: by posting the first-ever photo of his youngest son, Phineas, onto social media. In addition to finally showing of the 11-month-old, he gushed about life with his older son, 6-year-old Silas, and of course, his wife, Jessica Biel.

“Being a dad is better than I ever could have imagined,” he wrote underneath the sweet family photos. “Thankful to my dads and my grandfathers for leading the way, making the sacrifices for me to live out my dreams, and for teaching me that REAL LIFE happens in all the little moments.

He finished his post off by sending everyone well wishes on their special day, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!!”

His other half had a Father’s Day post of her own over on her page, sharing an absolutely hilarious picture of JT along with some more serious snaps, writing a long, heartfelt caption to the father of her children.

“Baby, you are the moon, the stars and the sour cream pound cake of my life,” Biel began. “You put a roof over our heads, and then fix it when the home made rocket goes terribly wrong. You put food on the table, so the baby can throw it under the table. You let us use the couch as an indoor trampoline even though we have one outside. You love the noise and the chaos of it all even though you’ve worked all night are are trying to sleep.”

She continued, “We are grateful for you for all the big things and the things we don’t see. Thank you for making it so fun. We love you dearly. And to all the other dads out there taking names and building play sets, I salute you. Happy Father’s Day.”

“Baby, You bring the light into our lives in so many ways,” the actress concluded.