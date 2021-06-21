Khloé Kardashian forgives Jordyn Woods despite ‘never getting an apology’

Will Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner become best friends again? According to Khloé Kardashian, her little sister is free to welcome Woods back to her squad. During part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, aired on June 20 on E!, Khloé and Kylie revealed how they stand with Jordyn today, after the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson and Jenner’s BFF.

Kardashian told host Andy Cohen she doesn’t wish ill upon Jordyn, adding that she’s forgiven her. “I think that’s a huge misconception,” she shared. “That’s also the thing where some narratives aren’t as fun to pass around and spread like wildfire. I’ve actually tweeted, I’ve actually done Insta-stories, I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes. People live, and they learn. And I forgive both parties.”

Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods

Khloé also said that if she has forgiven Tristan, she can do the same with Jordyn too. “I forgive Jordyn, or else I would be a prisoner in my life,” she said at the reunion. “I have to forgive these people for me. And it‘s up to them to forgive themselves and to be accountable and learn.” According to Kardashian, she is not holding grudges against the model, despite never receiving a public apology or the promised letter.

Like her sister, Kylie Jenner suffered from the scandal. “Jordyn and I did have a talk after that. When we were friends, we never thought that we wouldn‘t be friends,” Kylie said. “It was kind of an overnight thing, and, you know, when she did something to my family, it felt like she did something to me.”

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner

Although the news of Tristan and Jordyn being inappropriately close had a great impact over the family, Kardashian said that her sister is free to decide if Jordyn deserves to be back in her circle. “I have told Kylie intimately that I would genuinely not care whatsoever if Kylie wants to be her friend again,” she concluded. “My sisters matter way more to me than any grudge or issue that I would have with another individual. And if I can allow Tristan back into my life, I need to allow the same forgiveness and acceptance of other people.”