Khloé Kardashian reveals which procedures she has done so people can stop saying she had a ‘face transplant’

Khloé Kardashian has been dealing with body image insecurities for years, but during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, aired on June 20, the star said at the beginning of the show she was very “confident” with her looks.
However, it wasn’t until blogs and fashion stylists started favoring sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian during photoshoots when she realized some people thought she wasn’t beautiful or skinny enough.
“Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show,” Khloé said, adding that when critics began calling her ”fugly,” her self-esteem started to crumble. “That’s when I became hard on myself because I was like, ’Oh, this is how other people perceived me,’” Khloé recalled. “I became insecure because of everyone else telling me.”
“We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes, and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway,” she said.
After years of insults and cyberbullying, Kardashian decided to try plastic surgery. “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job,” the Good American founder confirmed. ”And everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it. No one’s ever asked me.”
The star also said that Botox is not her cup of tea. “I’ve responded horribly to Botox,” she confessed.
In April, Kardashian made headlines for a leaked unedited bikini photo that was accidentally posted to Instagram. The controversial image was taken “during a private family get-together and was posted to social media without permission by an assistant,” said Tracy Romulus, the chief marketing officer for KKW Brands, in a statement.
Khloé Kardashian looks exactly like Kylie Jenner in her latest pictures
Khloé Kardashian reveals her easy trick for longer lashes that you can do at home
Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian reveal what really went wrong with their relationship
Kardashian took to Instagram to address the unedited photo. “For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail, and I am reminded of them everyday by the world,” the Revenge Body star explained. “And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told I couldn‘t have done it through hard work, and I must have paid for it all.”