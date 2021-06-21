Khloé Kardashian reveals which procedures she has done so people can stop saying she had a ‘face transplant’

Khloé Kardashian has been dealing with body image insecurities for years, but during part two of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, aired on June 20, the star said at the beginning of the show she was very “confident” with her looks.

However, it wasn’t until blogs and fashion stylists started favoring sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian during photoshoots when she realized some people thought she wasn’t beautiful or skinny enough.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian accept The Reality Show of 2019 for ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ on stage during the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards

“Interestingly enough, I was so confident and secure before the show,” Khloé said, adding that when critics began calling her ”fugly,” her self-esteem started to crumble. “That’s when I became hard on myself because I was like, ’Oh, this is how other people perceived me,’” Khloé recalled. “I became insecure because of everyone else telling me.”

“We did so many photoshoots where they would receive racks and racks of clothes, and I was told by so many different stylists, I was given about two or three pieces of clothing but not to worry because I would be in the background anyway,” she said.

©GettyImages



Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardahian, Kourtney Kardashian arrive to the season 2 launch party “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”

After years of insults and cyberbullying, Kardashian decided to try plastic surgery. “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant,’ but I’ve had one nose job,” the Good American founder confirmed. ”And everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it. No one’s ever asked me.”

©Getty Images/ Instagram



Khloé Kardashian before and after

The star also said that Botox is not her cup of tea. “I’ve responded horribly to Botox,” she confessed.