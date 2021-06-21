Celebrities honor the amazing dads in their lives during Father’s Day

Celebrities took social media to share with the world the love and respect they have for the amazing dads in their lives. Jennifer Lopez shared an adorable before and after photo of her and dad.

“Daddy, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me…I love you for always…in all ways! #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing daddies out there showing up everyday for their babies!! You are necessary and appreciated and loved more than you probably will ever know. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 Today we celebrate you!!” she wrote on Instagram.

Eva Longoria shared an image of her whole tribe and dedicated adorable words to the love of her life. “Happy Father’s Day to the best papá our family could ask for! We love you so much amor de mi vida! Thank you for being the best example for our kids, our nephews, our nieces, everyone! 💕” she said.

Ricky Martin kept it short and sweet by sharing a beautiful black and white photo of him and his husband. “Happy Father’s Day Jwan!” he wrote.