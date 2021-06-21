Celebrities honor the amazing dads in their lives during Father’s Day

Celebrities took social media to share with the world the love and respect they have for the amazing dads in their lives. Jennifer Lopez shared an adorable before and after photo of her and dad.
“Daddy, there are not enough words to describe what you mean to me…I love you for always…in all ways! #HappyFathersDay to all the amazing daddies out there showing up everyday for their babies!! You are necessary and appreciated and loved more than you probably will ever know. 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 Today we celebrate you!!” she wrote on Instagram.
Eva Longoria shared an image of her whole tribe and dedicated adorable words to the love of her life. “Happy Father’s Day to the best papá our family could ask for! We love you so much amor de mi vida! Thank you for being the best example for our kids, our nephews, our nieces, everyone! 💕” she said.
Ricky Martin kept it short and sweet by sharing a beautiful black and white photo of him and his husband. “Happy Father’s Day Jwan!” he wrote.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner family also dedicated some words to the father of her daughter. “happy father’s day @travisscott 🤍 one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .. 🤍” Kylie Jenner said.
“Happy Father’s Day daddy shark @offsetyrn .You’re such a amazing father and you really bussing your ass for your kids now and future .I hope you enjoy your day today ❤️,” Cardi B wrote.
Thalia also said her husband Tommy Mottola is the best. “Happy Father’s Day my love. You are the best father in the world. Saki and Matthew are blessed to have your loving, generous, fun, unique, caring, supportive, empathetic and AMAZING presence in their lives. 🥰 ¡Te amamos! Feliz día mi amor. 🎁🎉😍”
The day was extra special for some celebrities because they were celebrating their very first Father’s Day. “Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much,” wrote model Gigi Hadid to Zayn Malik, sharing a rare photo of the singer and his daughter.
Some stars even put the differences aside and publicly congratulated their baby daddies, including Kim Kardashian. “Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads in our lives! Love you unconditionally!!!” wrote Kim sharing snaps of estranged husband Kanye West, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Rob Kardashian, and her late father, Robert Kardashian.