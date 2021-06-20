Naya Rivera’s ex Ryan Dorsey celebrates son Josey’s pre-K graduation

Ryan Dorsey and Naya Rivera’s little one is growing up so fast!

On Saturday, June 19, the late actress’ ex-husband posted a photo of himself along with their 5-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, celebrating his graduation from pre-kindergarten.

“Fresh outta Pre-K boy! Next Up Kindergarten! #summertime #proudDad,” the 37-year-old wrote underneath the picture, which shows him crouching down and kissing his son, who is sitting on a chair while donning a black cap and gown.

Josey has been living with his father for almost a year now following the tragic loss of his mother. In July 2020, Naya drowned in Southern California’s Lake Piru during a boating trip with her son. Her body was discovered a few days later, with Josey telling police his mom jumped in the water to go swimming and never got back on the boat.

Luckily for fans who enjoy seeing the 5-year-old grow up, Ryan often posts photos of his little one on Instagram.