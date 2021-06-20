Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox get together to support their rockstar boyfriends

Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox couldn’t be more excited to support their men--especially when that means hanging out together while Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker are hard at work.
Megan and Kourtney were both spotted showing love to their respective rocker beaus on Saturday, June 19 at MGK’s secret rooftop show in Venice Beach, California, where the Blink-182 member assisted on the drums.
The show--which was held in collaboration with NoCap--surprised fans with a last minute announcement as Kelly tweeted just an hour and a half before the show: “venice beach today rainbow lifeguard station 3pm.”
Of course, fans took that information and ran with it, making their way to the beach as quickly as possible for some live music after more than a year of the pandemic making that impossible.
The Transformers actress was seen looking happier than ever during the performance, giving Kelly a pep talk and some playful love pats after the show.
Kourtney also made her mark at the event, hanging out with Megan along with her TikTok BFF Addison Rae. All three women were seen talking and laughing as Kelly and Barker dominated the stage for a special weekend show.
This latest MGK/Megan spotting comes as the trailer for the film that brought them together, Midnight In The Switchgrass, is finally heading to theaters after a long time in the making.
The first trailer for the highly-anticipated film dropped earlier this month, which stars the lovebirds sparring with one another in some seriously intense scenes. The pair met while shooting the film, which ended up launching their real-life romance.
Set to be released in July, Bruce Willis co-stars in the film, with both he and Megan playing FBI agents who join a cop (Emile Hirsch) in trying to track down the criminal behind a string of murdered women.
In one particularly steamy scene, Kelly approaches Fox in a hotel room, where things quickly turn violent.
“You belong to me—you understand what I’m saying?” his character tells her. “Now lift up that skirt.” That’s when Megan refuses and quickly knocks the knife out of his hand before going on to teach him a lesson.
After witnessing just how much their romance has developed over the past year, fans will finally be able to see the movie that started it all when it hits theaters on July 23.