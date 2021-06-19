Why Kim Kardashian says she owes ex Kris Humphries an apology

All these years later, Kim Kardashian doesn’t have a problem admitting that she didn’t correctly handle her split from Kris Humphries.

During the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion special on Thursday, June 17, the SKIMS founder said she feels bad for the way things ended between herself and the former NBA player.

On the episode, host Andy Cohen brought up the elusive subject of Kim’s infamous 72-day marriage. Kardashian went on to admit that she had her doubts about the union the whole time, revealing she felt “pressured” to go through with the wedding as the ceremony was being filmed for the reality series.

That’s when momager Kris Jenner explained that the night before Kardashian and Humphries’ rehearsal dinner, she did her best to talk her daughter out of walking down the aisle.

“What you said to me is: ‘I’m going to put you in a car, no one will find you, just leave and I’ll handle it,’” Kardashian recalled her mom saying. ”And I thought, ’Okay, we’re filming this for a TV show. If I leave, I’m going to be known as the runaway bride forever and it’s going to be a huge joke, and I think I just have cold feet.’ So I was like, ’Okay guys, it’s just cold feet, I got this, it’s cold feet, we’re filming the show.’”

And while KUWTK was a big reason Kim didn’t want to call the wedding off, she did debunk all those rumors that her wedding to Humphries was a publicity stunt.

“The show paid us, obviously, a fee to film the show. I took my entire fee and probably Kris‘ because I wanted a bigger wedding than what they were going to pay for,” she explained. “So I used all of our production money on the wedding, right. So, if that was fake, I would have saved my money.”

When Cohen asked, “Would you say you partially went through with the wedding because of the show?” Kardashian replied, “Yes. Because I felt pressured, I felt like I was going to let everyone down.”

While the KKW Cosmetics mogul didn’t have an exact explanation for why things didn’t work out, Kardashian did describe the moment she started to feel “claustrophobic” while they were living together--and it was all downhill from there.

“He had a size like, 17 shoes lined up around my whole room and I just freaked the f- out,” she said. “I literally got claustrophobic. We were living in a hotel.”