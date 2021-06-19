Jennifer Lopez celebrates ‘Fashion Friday’ with these unbelievable gold boots

It’s a well-known fact that Jennifer Lopez works harder than just about anyone else in the entertainment industry--but her work ethic becomes that much more impressive when you realize she does it all while wearing some seriously high heels.

The mother of two decided to celebrate “Fashion Friday” on June 18, uploading a series of photos rocking an unexpected ensemble. Lopez looked ready for a business meeting up top, wearing a long sleeve cream blouse and some gold accessories, including a pair of big hoops.

©Jennifer Lopez





The other half of her outfit is where things got interesting, with J.Lo wearing a bright, mustard-colored skirt with a super high slit up the front. That slit also provided a perfect look at the show-stopping boots she wore, sporting a pair of shiny gold platform thigh-highs as she posed by the pool.

“Today’s look ✨ #FashionFriday,” she wrote in her caption before tagging all of the people who helped her achieve such a stunning final product. Of course, that includes a shoutout to her makeup brand, JLO BEAUTY, the products that the singer always attributes to helping her look her best.

As fans already know, Jennifer Lopez has been living her best life recently, which comes following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Just a few weeks after calling off her engagement, the “Jenny From The Block” singer was spotted with Ben Affleck, who she previously dated and was even engaged to almost 20 years ago.

After a few months of speculation and stories surrounding the seriousness of their involvement, Bennifer confirmed their relationship this week by sharing a passionate kiss that was caught on-camera. This happened during a dinner at Los Angeles hot spot Nobu, where members of Jennifer’s family--including her kids--were also present.