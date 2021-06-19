Fat Joe is changing the way the world views Black and Brown fathers at the March of Dads in NYC

On Sunday, June 20th CÎROC VS Fine French Brandy is celebrating the inspirational and ‘Very Special’ fathers impacting their communities by amplifying their unique and extraordinary roles. Together with Puerto Rican, hip-hop legend Fat Joe, CÎROC VS, and Fat Joe will join The Dad Gang, a conscious social community of dads on a mission to change the way the world views Black and Brown fatherhood, at their annual ‘March of Dads’ in NYC. Taking place in Brooklyn, NY tomorrow, dads and their loved ones are invited to come together and march in celebration as they amplify the experience of fatherhood together. Plus, Fat Joe and CÎROC VS will be donating to Random Acts of Dadness. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Fat Joe about the event, how we can shatter stereotypes surrounding black and brown fathers, and of course, we had to ask him about his ‘sister’ Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion. Read the special interview below in honor of fathers day and attend Sunday’s event if you’re in NYC!

How are you and the family? We‘re outside! We’re out. We‘re outside, you know it feels good to be outside, it feels good to see family it feels good to get back to business. You know it’s amazing, it’s an amazing feeling.

So you’re participating in this March of Dads in NYC, it‘s crazy to think last year this wasn’t even possible. What’s the goal of this celebration in your words? Well, I think just celebrating fathers, good fathers, fathers that are there by their kids. Empowering fathers and letting them know- I’m sure they don‘t need a pat on the back- but pretty much giving them a pat on the back like, ‘yo you doing the right thing.’ So we’re going to be out there on the 20th in the morning in Brooklyn New York, with me and a bunch of fathers, and we telling everyone to bring your fathers out. If you’re proud of your father bring them out and we’re going to March together, in solidarity.