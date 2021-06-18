Paris Jackson suffered the most intense betrayal from boyfriend Gabriel Glenn

Paris Jackson is finally opening up about what really happened with the romantic relationship she shared with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Glenn.

The 23-year-old singer and actress revealed some details about her private life during her latest interview on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith, including her long-term trauma caused by the constant harassment of paparazzi.

Paris intended to keep her love life away from the spotlight, but explained that the reason for calling it quits with her bandmate was because she suffered an “intense betrayal.”

The former couple split last summer but Paris didn’t want to address the situation, until now. Sharing how she felt and confessing that It was the deepest she had ever loved someone.

“It was the most intense I‘ve felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced,” she added.

And although she was definitely hurt after the breakup, Paris was able to see it as a positive experience, as she said it was one of the most powerful rebirths she has ever had in finding her voice, finding her sound and embracing being a musician.

“I was scared to do that for a long time. Finally, I‘m just, like, ’This is who I am. I’m a musician,” she explained.

Now that the artist is focusing on her music, she says it might take her a long time to trust someone else, admitting she is very careful with who she spends time with and is very guarded trying to protect herself.