Miley Cyrus’ ex Kaitlynn Carter is pregnant with her first child!

Kaitlynn Carter, who was previously romantically involved with Miley Cyrus following a short marriage to Brody Jenner, has announced she is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

The 32-year-old star of Hills: New Beginnings took to Instagram to share the happy news with her fans and followers, sharing a simple photo of her silhouette, standing next to her boyfriend and revealing her baby bump.

A close source to the couple confessed Kaitlynn is very excited for her new journey as a mom, as she has been dating Kristopher for more than a year.

Kaitlynn decided to split from Brody just one year after their wedding ceremony in Bali, however it was reported that the two celebrities ended things on good terms, admitting that it was “the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

Following the split Kaitlyn was photographed with Miley during their vacation in Italy, with the singer having recently split from her long-time boyfriend and then husband Liam Hemsworth.

And although the romantic getaway didn’t last too long, the two stars caused controversy for their fast-paced relationship, vacationing in Europe, moving in together, attending the VMAs as a couple, and getting symbolic tattoos.

The reality star later went on to address the two-month relationship, revealing that it was a lot more than just a fling, and describing it as “a profound journey of self-discovery,” and not just a “same-sex affair.”