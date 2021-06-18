Miley Cyrus announced as the new Gucci Beauty face of the upcoming Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance

Gucci Beauty just announced its newest campaign face of the upcoming Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance launch. The Italian and worldwide-known brand appointed multi-platinum selling recording artist, singer, and songwriter, Miley Cyrus to be their campaign image.

“It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

“Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are,” she added. “None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora! @guccibeauty Thank you @alessandro_michele for the opportunity to represent #GucciBeauty 🌸🌷🌺”

According to Gucci, Miley embodies her generation and speaks truth to self-expression, optimism, and authenticity.

Flourishing from Gucci’s Creative Director Alessandro Michele’s creativity and the innovative new vision of photographer and director Petra Collins, the brand will reveal the fanciful heart of Flora Gorgeous Gardenia with an exploration of complete individuality.

“Miley Cyrus is an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time. I admire her, and I think she will perfectly embody the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance and story,” said Alessandro Michele

The new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum will be available beginning August, exclusively at Sephora and available nationally in October.