Mila Kunis reveals which celeb was upset when she and Ashton Kutcher set off fireworks for their kids

During quarantine, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were paid a visit from a fellow celeb as they were putting on a secret fireworks show for their family.

The actress paid Conan O’Brien a visit on Thursday, June 17 for one of his late-night show’s final episodes. During their conversation, Kunis pointed out that the last time she had seen the host was during a chance encounter in the summer of 2020, since they both happen to own beachside homes in the same location.

“It’s peak of pandemic, July 4th weekend. My husband decides to procure fireworks—legally,” Mila said, implying the fireworks actually may not have been legal. “And we’re like, ‘Listen, it’s for the kids. No one’s here. We’ll set them off on the beach. It’s going to be safe.’ He’s from Iowa. He knows how to do this.”

That’s when the 37-year-old--who shares children Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, with her husband of nearly six years--went on to explain how the Conan host seemingly materialized out of thin air as these fireworks were going off.

“We are setting off said fireworks, and no one’s on the beach—there’s nobody there,” the That ‘70s Show actress explained. “And all of a sudden, fireworks like pew, pew, pew, pew. And then we see this,” she says while impersonating O’Brien with a frown and crossed arms. “But with a hoodie.”

“I’m not Mr. Burns on The Simpsons!” Conan fired back, questioning Mila’s impersonation. Still, Mila she stood by her story-telling.

“You literally walked in like this,” she said, doubling down by doing the same, grouchy walk again.