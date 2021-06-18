Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker show serious PDA during a studio session

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker still aren’t letting up with the constant public displays of affection.

The Poosh founder visited her other half while he was at work on Thursday, June 17--but it shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans that his recording session quickly turned into something steamier.

In the photos, Kourtney, who was wearing her new signature white tank and jean cut-off shorts, is sitting on top of a shirtless Barker with her back to the camera. In this pic, the pair mimics the same pose that went viral during her birthday vacation back in April.

The mother of three simply captioned the flick with heart and fire emojis, while Travis replied back with a sweet, “My baby” in the comments section.

Kardashian’s bestie, Addison Rae, added a few fire emojis to show her support for the PDA session, while Barker’s daughter, Alabama, showed her approval by commenting, “My favorite couple.”

This photo sesh is far from the first time fans have seen Travis and Kourtney’s love--and lust--on full display on social media, with the pair seemingly being absolutely inseparable since they went public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day 2021.

The Blink 182 drummer stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show back in March, shortly after he and Kourtney went public with their relationship, Barker got into one of the reasons dating the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has been so great: they both have kids.

“Up until now, I would, you know, date girls that didn‘t have kids, and I find it kind of hard,” the father of two said at the time. “I think they would have trouble understanding, ‘Well, why don’t you want to go to dinner every night with me?’ or ’Why don’t you want to see me every night?’”