Kate Middleton launches her new project in the middle of a storm

Kate Middleton isn’t afraid of the rain and wind. The Duchess of Cambridge grabbed an umbrella to stepped out and launch her new project, The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood. Kate visited the London School of Economics to meet with experts and then hosted parents at the Kensington Palace.
Middleton kept it fresh despite the weather conditions by wearing a summer pastel purple dress by L. K. Bennett with slightly puff sleeves. She completed her look with neutral pumps, a floral face mask, her Astley Clarke Lapis Lazuli necklace, and a Halcyon Days bangle. Kate once again honored Princess Diana by wearing sapphire and diamond earrings from Lady D’s jewelry collection.
As reported by our sister publication, Hello Magazine, Kate’s goal is to create a “happier, healthier and more nurturing society;” therefore, they discussed the importance of early childhood during her meetings.
“So my hope today, through the report and through this new centre, to show that change really needs to happen, and the time for action is now,” Kate said during the roundtable discussion at the London School of Economics. “Because I feel that this is the social equivalent of climate change, where we followed the science for many, many years.”
“And that is what we have to do with early childhood development if we want to build a happier, healthier world. The more we learn about early childhood and the first five years of life, the greater imperative it is to act.”
The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood will focus on “commission high-quality research; work with people from across the private, public, and voluntary sectors to collaborate on new solutions; and develop creative campaigns to raise awareness about the early years.”
Back at the Pavilion Cafe of Kensington Palace, the Duchess asked her guests for feedback and their thoughts about The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.
“The Duchess doesn’t just ask how my daughter is but also how I am. She understands that to look after the children, we also have to look after the parents,” said Ryan-James Smith, a 28-year-old single father, and barman.
During the meeting, the group shared their parenthood experience, and Kate revealed her hopes for The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.