Kim Kardashian granted protection after getting scared by obsessed fan

Kim Kardashian finally feels safe in her own home, now that she has been granted a restraining order against the man who has been harassing her for months, even sending her a disturbing package that contained an engagement ring and an emergency contraceptive pill.

Loading the player...

The reality TV star who recently opened up about her divorce from Kanye West, filed the protective order on Wednesday, and her attorney Shawn Holley claims the individual has attempted to enter Kim’s mansion since February, and returned to invite her out for dinner.

Nicholas Costanza is not permitted to contact the mother of four, and must stay 100 yards away from the famous Kardashian and her family, without being permitted to get close to her property in Hidden Hills, California.

Kim confessed she was scared of Costanza’s odd behavior, as he also posted a self-made marriage certificate online, which reads: “Queen Kimberly is sitting up in thy big castle alone waiting for her Knight in Shining Armor”.

She also declared that he began stalking her on February 24, when he tried to get inside the gated community where Kim lives with her four children, however he failed his attempt when a security guard stopped him.

©E! News





Costanza was later asked where he was going and he told the officer, “I‘m here to see Kim, she is the love of my life.”

Kim stated that one of the reasons why she is scared of the man, is because she is aware of his criminal background, and “without a restraining order in place, he will continue to attempt to gain access to my home and will harm me or members of my family.”