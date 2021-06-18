Nipsey Hussle and Carrie Fisher to be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Two beloved legends in their respective crafts, Carrie Fisher and Nipsey Hussle, are set to be posthumously honored with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The late actress and rapper are both part of the Walk of Fame Class of 2022, which was announced on Thursday, June 17. The 38 recipients--who were chosen by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce--represent some of the biggest names in motion pictures, television, music, theater, and sports.

Members of Hussle’s family took to social media to celebrate the honor, including his sister, Samantha Smith, who called her late brother, “THA TRUTH.”

Honorees in the film category include Francis Ford Coppola, Macaulay Culkin, Willem Dafoe, Salma Hayek, James Hong, Helen Hunt, Michael B. Jordan, Regina King, Ray Liotta, Ewan McGregor, Adam McKay, Jason Momoa, and Tessa Thompson.

Hong, who boasts a whopping 672 acting credits since beginning his Hollywood career in the early 1950s, is being honored after fellow actor Daniel Dae Kim launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his nomination process.

“It’s time James Hong was honored in the way he deserves, and it’s time to show him how much he - and all the actors of color of earlier generations - have done to pave the way for us today,” Kim wrote at the time.

On Thursday, he celebrated the accomplishment by thanking everyone who donated and congratulating James on the “well deserved recognition.”

It brings me immense joy to announce that #JamesHong will be receiving a @WalkofFameStar !!!! Thanks to all who donated to his @gofundme & supported this campaign. Most of all, CONGRATULATIONS to James for this well deserved recognition! #starforJamesHong#representationmattershttps://t.co/0A5JCmn9pe — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) June 17, 2021

For television, Byron Allen, Greg Berlanti, Ricky Gervais, Peter Krause, Bob Odenkirk, Holly Robinson Peete, Norman Reedus, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jean Smart, Ming-Na Wen, and Kenan Thompson will be honored.

Alongside the late, great Nipsey Hussle, The Black Eyed Peas, George E. Clinton Jr., Ashanti, DJ Khaled, Avril Lavigne, Los Huracanes Del Norte, and Martha Reeves will receive recognition for their accomplishments in recording.

In response to her induction, Ashanti posted a video message to Twitter, saying she is “so humbled and honored and excited,” adding that it’s “so crazy how God’s timing works,” since her star ceremony will fall on the same year as the 20th anniversary of her debut album.