Will Britney Spears ever go back to the stage?

Britney Spears took social media to answer some questions, including if she’s ever going back to the stage and her shoe size. “Okay, so I hear you guys have been writing in, and I’m here to answer all of your questions,” she said. “The first of many questions you guys have been asking me is what’s my favorite business trip that I ever took.“

“My favorite business trip was probably a trip to Italy,” Spears revealed, explaining that Donatella Versace invited her to stay in her “beautiful villa.”

According to the singer, it was a great experience. “It was beautiful. She fined and dined us,” she recalled. ”Huge fashion shows. It was really, really fun.”

For her second question, Spears reveals that her show size is 7 to later jump into the final question, to address if she is “ready to take the stage again.”

Recording artist Britney Spears performs onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?” she asked before answering, “I have no idea.” However, the singer and dancer said she is having a good time and living her life to the fullest. “I’m having fun right now,” Spears explained. “I’m in a transition in my life, and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.”

In April, the star also posted another video on her Instagram answering questions, including if she is okay. “Am I OK?” she asked. “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.” Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.