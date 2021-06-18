Will Britney Spears ever go back to the stage?

Britney Spears took social media to answer some questions, including if she’s ever going back to the stage and her shoe size. “Okay, so I hear you guys have been writing in, and I’m here to answer all of your questions,” she said. “The first of many questions you guys have been asking me is what’s my favorite business trip that I ever took.“
“My favorite business trip was probably a trip to Italy,” Spears revealed, explaining that Donatella Versace invited her to stay in her “beautiful villa.”
According to the singer, it was a great experience. “It was beautiful. She fined and dined us,” she recalled. ”Huge fashion shows. It was really, really fun.”
For her second question, Spears reveals that her show size is 7 to later jump into the final question, to address if she is “ready to take the stage again.”
“Am I going to take the stage? Will I ever take the stage again?” she asked before answering, “I have no idea.” However, the singer and dancer said she is having a good time and living her life to the fullest. “I’m having fun right now,” Spears explained. “I’m in a transition in my life, and I’m enjoying myself, so that’s it.”
In April, the star also posted another video on her Instagram answering questions, including if she is okay. “Am I OK?” she asked. “Yes, I’m totally fine. I’m extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself.” Britney shares two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15.
Queen of pop Britney Spears has been the center of several controversies over the last two decades. After hitting rock bottom and having multiple public meltdowns, Spears was eventually psychiatrically institutionalized, which led to her father Jamie Spears petitioning for sole conservatorship over her life.
According to LegalZoom conservatorship is legally defined as when “another person or organization [is put] in charge of an adult’s financial matters or care when that adult is incapacitated and unable to manage their own affairs.” But with the help of her lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, Spears has filed court documents asking for Jamie to be removed.
As we reported at the end of April the “Hit Me Baby One More Time” singer is gearing up to appear in court in July to address the court directly. At a hearing Tuesday her lawyer told the court, “My client (Britney Spears) has requested a hearing at which she can address the court directly.”
Ingham did not disclose any specifics but shared the hearing would pertain to the “status of the conservatorship.” Adding, “My client has asked that it be done on an expedited basis,” per Page Six.